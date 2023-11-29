Hall of Famer has surprising reaction to CM Punk's return to WWE

A WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to CM Punk's shocking return to the company.

The controversial star was fired by All Elite Wrestling ahead of the September 2 episode of AEW Collision. AEW President Tony Khan brought a chair to the entrance ramp before the show and took a seat to talk to the crowd at the United Center in Chicago.

Tony Khan claimed his life was in danger during the backstage altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk, and ultimately decided to terminate the 45-year-old's contract. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series and received an incredible reaction from fans at the premium live event.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio today, WWE legend Mick Foley discussed Punk's return to the promotion. Foley noted that this will likely be Punk's last run as a professional wrestler and said that he hopes he can find a way to enjoy it.

"This is going to be Punk's last run and I hope he finds a way to enjoy it. I believe he'll do whatever he needs to do to be as good as he possibly can be... I know this guy has torn the house down over the course of a few decades now and I know he has the pride to tear it down again. I just hope, as a human being, that Phil will enjoy it and rise to the occasion of the big moments so that we as fans are talking about what we should be talking about when those matches are over and not some extracurricular activity," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE legend Mick Foley on CM Punk not being thrilled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania

CM Punk wanted to main-event The Show of Shows in the past and was not thrilled to be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.

At Royal Rumble 2013, CM Punk lost the WWE Championship to The Rock. The Great One went on to main-event WrestleMania against John Cena, while Punk got the opportunity to wrestle The Undertaker.

During his interview on Busted Open Radio, Foley noted that he was close with Punk in the past and that the veteran was disappointed in not being in the main event of WrestleMania. The 58-year-old added that CM Punk did a disservice to AEW by having an altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023.

"I just feel like if you can't appreciate working with Undertaker at WrestleMania and if you win the AEW title and your focus becomes, not on the joy of that title, but on airing your grievances, then you've done a disservice to the title. I'm going to say also when he had the interaction with Jungle Boy, if the feeling after drawing the largest non-WWE crowd in the history of the United Kingdom is not on that crowd but on a backstage fight, again, you've done a disservice to the company," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk is simultaneously one of the most controversial and most popular stars in the world of professional wrestling. It will be fascinating to see how his return to WWE works out moving forward.

