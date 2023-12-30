Rey Mysterio breaks silence on Dominik Mysterio's actions during his WWE Hall of Fame speech

The former United States Champion Rey Mysterio has finally opened up about Dominik Mysterio walking out during his Hall of Fame speech in April 2023.

On April 1st, The Master of 619 was finally immortalized as he found his place among legends after being inducted in the 2023 class of Hall of Fame for his twenty-plus storied career with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Mysterio's long-time friend and wrestling veteran Konnan did the honors of inducting the 49-year-old into the Hall of Fame in front of his family and fellow WWE Superstars.

However, his son Dominik Mysterio left no stone unturned to humiliate the legendary luchador as a part of their ongoing rivalry heading into WrestleMania 39.

The moment Rey Mysterio was about to begin his speech, Dom Dom, alongside his Judgment Day stablemates Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, got up from their seats and walked out of the ceremony.

Responding to Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond on 'The Absolute Best of 2023' edition of Friday Night SmackDown (December 29), the former World Heavyweight Champion broke his silence on the incident:

"It was very hard for me to (see) at the corner of my eyes see my son (Dominik Mysterio) get up as I was conducting my speech and see him walk away. Really hurtful. But at the same time, like I mentioned before these are re-occurring events that have happened to me in the past," Mysterio said.

Rey Mysterio says he has unfinished business with the current United States Champion Logan Paul

At the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Logan Paul defeated Mysterio by using a pair of brass knuckles to win the WWE United States Championship.

During the same conversation with Graves and Redmond on SmackDown, the Hall of Famer asserted he needed to settle the score with The Maverick upon his WWE return, with Dirty Dom and Santos Escobar also on his list:

"Most definitely. I've already started my 2024 list. Santos is there, Dominik is there, and whoever wants to get added to the list, just jump on board," he said.

As of now, The Master of 619 is out of in-ring action as he is recovering from knee surgery. Fans are excited to see Rey Mysterio return and start a feud with Santos Escobar.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will return to the ring at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.