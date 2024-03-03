Rey Mysterio breaks silence after triumphant return on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made his return on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Master of the 619 had been out of in-ring action for a few months after Santos Escobar turned against him and viciously attacked him. Campeon de Chocolate seriously injured Mysterio's knee and put him on the shelf.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the veteran luchador on SmackDown LowDown. The entire Latino World Order was ecstatic to have the 49-year-old star back in the Stamford-based promotion. Rey said that he was happy to be back with his family, and there was no way he would let Carlito face Escobar on his own in the Street Fight. Mysterio warned that this was just the beginning and there would be more punishment in store for Santos.

"This is a solid team. This is family, familia. And there was no way I was gonna leave Carlito alone today. Even though family is always here and present, this is only the beginning to what's to come for Santos Escobar. I can't stand this," Rey Mysterio said. [1:43 - 1:57]

What the future has in store for The Master of the 619 remains to be seen.

Rey Mysterio shared a heartwarming message for the Latino World Order

During the same interview, Rey Mysterio shared an emotional message for the Latino World Order. Mysterio said that he had a lot of respect for the faction and that he loved them all. He thanked the stable for being with him, and he was honored to represent them every time he made his way to the ring.

"I gotta be honest with you. You guys are family, and there's a large amount of respect that I have, that I carry on my back to represent all of you guys, and I do it with love and full confidence, and you guys drive me to do what I do. So, thank you!" Rey Mysterio said. [2:45 - 3:00]

Now that Rey Mysterio is back, it will be interesting to see how Santos Escobar and the rest of the Legado Del Fantasma react to this return.

