Rey Mysterio, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green & other WWE Superstars react after star's emotional post

Rey Mysterio, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, and others have reacted after an emotional post by a WWE Superstar. They took to social media to let him know of their support and love.

Earlier, Dragon Lee had posted about how he was about to have a daughter. He then updated recently that he and his wife were now parents, posting a picture with his baby moments after her birth, in a very beautiful picture. He welcomed his daughter to the world, clearly showing love for her. He was still masked, given the importance of the mask to a luchador.

Soon after he shared the happy news, several stars bombarded him with well wishes. Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Karmen Petrovic, Santos Escobar, Natalya, and many other WWE stars took to the comments of the post to wish the star the best after this happy update.

Soon, Bronson Reed also sent a tweet congratulating him for the addition to his family. The entire WWE Universe has joined in celebrating this happy moment in the star's life.

"Congrats mi hermano."

Dragon Lee is working with one of the greatest luchadors in the world, WWE legend Rey Mysterio

While Dragon Lee has yet to make a huge impact in WWE, he has already won titles and is currently the Speed Champion. On the main roster, he's still trying to make an impact, and as it turns out, the star is working with one of the best to ever enter the ring, Rey Mysterio.

Lee is part of LWO, which is led by Mysterio, and as a result, has already stepped up a lot. It remains to be seen what's next for Dragon Lee in the company.

