  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rey Mysterio, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green & other WWE Superstars react after star's emotional post

Rey Mysterio, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green & other WWE Superstars react after star's emotional post

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 24, 2025 05:34 GMT
The star has happy news (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has happy news (Credit: WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, and others have reacted after an emotional post by a WWE Superstar. They took to social media to let him know of their support and love.

Earlier, Dragon Lee had posted about how he was about to have a daughter. He then updated recently that he and his wife were now parents, posting a picture with his baby moments after her birth, in a very beautiful picture. He welcomed his daughter to the world, clearly showing love for her. He was still masked, given the importance of the mask to a luchador.

also-read-trending Trending

Soon after he shared the happy news, several stars bombarded him with well wishes. Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Karmen Petrovic, Santos Escobar, Natalya, and many other WWE stars took to the comments of the post to wish the star the best after this happy update.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Some of the comments can be seen below.

The stars all took to social media to wish Dragon Lee (Credit: Lee&#039;s Instagram comments)
The stars all took to social media to wish Dragon Lee (Credit: Lee's Instagram comments)

Soon, Bronson Reed also sent a tweet congratulating him for the addition to his family. The entire WWE Universe has joined in celebrating this happy moment in the star's life.

"Congrats mi hermano."

Dragon Lee is working with one of the greatest luchadors in the world, WWE legend Rey Mysterio

While Dragon Lee has yet to make a huge impact in WWE, he has already won titles and is currently the Speed Champion. On the main roster, he's still trying to make an impact, and as it turns out, the star is working with one of the best to ever enter the ring, Rey Mysterio.

Lee is part of LWO, which is led by Mysterio, and as a result, has already stepped up a lot. It remains to be seen what's next for Dragon Lee in the company.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी