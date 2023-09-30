Rey Mysterio calls 39-year-old WWE Superstar the "future"

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter/X to send a message aimed at Santos Escobar.

Mysterio and Escobar are stablemates in the Latino World Order. Escobar was initially scheduled to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship, However, it was Mysterio who eventually challenged and defeated Theory for the US Championship after Theory's pre-match attack took out Escobar.

Taking to Twitter/X, Mysterio hyped up his US Title match against Escobar. The two men are set to collide on tonight's SmackDown.

"Past & Present vs. The Future Tonight! #ustitle #smackdown Booyaka!" wrote Mysterio

Escobar is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, which remains his only accomplishment in WWE so far. The 39-year-old will aim to dethrone his LWO stablemate and win his first title on the main roster.

Mysterio, meanwhile, successfully defended his US Title against Theory in a rematch that took place at Payback.

Rey Mysterio wants to redeem himself against Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio is determined to put on a show against Santos Escobar, and wants to prove to his LWO stablemate that he is still capable of competing at the highest level.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mysterio stated that he hopes to retain the United States Championship on SmackDown. He said:

"There is a sense of progress from my end. I wanna go out there, I wanna deliver. I wanna prove to Santos, I can still go. With all due respect, I know he says he is the best luchador of this time, and he claims me to be the best luchador of all time. So, there is a sense of redemption to be able to go out there, begin a match and finish a match, and leave that match with that title around my waist."

It remains to be seen if things tend to get heated between Mysterio and Escobar or if they are able to remain on the same page after tonight.

Who are you rooting for between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar?