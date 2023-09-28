Rey Mysterio looking for "redemption" after disastrous match on WWE SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is driven by the will to redeem himself this Friday against Santos Escobar.

Mysterio and Escobar met earlier in the United States title Invitational on the July 28 episode of SmackDown. The match started off with mutual respect between the two LWO members, but midway through the encounter, Mysterio took an awkward bump and was unable to compete further. The ref called the match off and announced Santos as the winner.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Mysterio mentioned that this time, he wants to redeem himself from the demons of his last encounter with Santos. He stated that he wants to have a great match and leave the arena as the United States Champion.

"There is a sense of progress from my end. I wanna go out there, I wanna deliver. I wanna prove to Santos, I can still go. With all due respect, I know he says he is the best luchador of this time and he claims me to be the best luchador of all time. So, there is a sense of redemption to be able to go out there, begin a match and finish a match, and leave that match with that title around my waist." [From 15:24 to 15:55]

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will face off this week on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown will feature the high-voltage clash between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

The two stars have always shared a mutual respect for each other and stood strong against any adversity thrown their way.

Of late, the likes of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have tried to create differences between the LWO members, but the faction remains as strong as ever. It will be interesting to see if the United States Championship becomes the object of contention between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio.

