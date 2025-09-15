Rey Mysterio claims surprising family member first realized Dominik’s potential

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently revealed that it was his wife who first saw Dominik Mysterio's potential as a bad guy. The Judgment Day member is among the most popular heel characters on the roster.

Ad

"Dirty" Dom teamed up with his father at the beginning of his WWE career. The father-son duo even won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship in 2021. However, turning heel by attacking the elder Mysterio and Edge the following year at Clash at the Castle and joining The Judgment Day proved to be a massive turning point in his wrestling career.

During a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, Rey Mysterio claimed that he always knew Dominik Mysterio would surpass him. He added that his wife, Angie Gutierrez, never saw Dom as a babyface but as a heel between the ropes. He insinuated that Angie knew Dominik better, as she spent more time with him.

Ad

Trending

"Deep down in my thoughts, I’ve always said or knew that he was going to be something bigger than what I did. I didn’t know how. My wife was the first one to spot out and point that she never saw him as the good guy. She always saw him as a bad guy in the ring, which now makes complete sense. She spent more time with him than I did because I was traveling so much, so she was both mom and dad," he said.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Ad

Rey Mysterio breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio

The two Mysterios have been enemies since Dominik turned heel at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, Rey Mysterio broke character to praise his heel son later in the same conversation.

Rey Mysterio noted that watching Dominik's growth over the last four years felt great. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he wished he had the amount of confidence and knowledge his son has when he was the same age.

Ad

"To see his growth over the past four years and how he just evolved into this character and embraced it and just now completely owns it is awesome, man. His confidence is… I wish I had some of that when I was his age, and I wish I knew what he knows now when I was his age. I had no clue. I was learning as I was going. But I think the huge factor in this is he was… he was thrown in right away to swim with sharks, and he figured that out. He learned how to swim with sharks," Rey said.

Ad

Rey Mysterio has been absent from in-ring competition due to an injury he sustained on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if he crosses paths with his son following his return to WWE television.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Club 520 Podcast with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!