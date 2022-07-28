WWE Legend Rey Mysterio discloses retirement plans

WWE RAW star Rey Mysterio said that he would tentatively retire by 50.

WWE legend Mysterio has been wrestling since 1989 in Mexico and later WCW. He joined WWE in 2002 and had a 13-year run before returning in 2018.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Mysterio said he doesn't have an "end date" for his in-ring career but decided not to wrestle past 50:

"With wrestling, you know, I've always heard from others that they just go until they can't go no more. There's really no start and end date. You just run through it until you decide to step away and do something else. For me, I've never had an end date plan. It's always been, 'I'm just going to keep going.' Now I'm getting closer to my 50s and I see my son wrestling, I do tell myself, 'Okay, I want to go three more years. I don't want to go past 50.' But then I remind myself, 'What if you feel good? Can you still go another year?' But I think as of right now, my date has always been, 'Don't go over 50.'" (from 19:10 to 19:58)

Rey Mysterio said he would help his son Dominik after hanging up his wrestling boots.

Rey Mysterio wants to pass his mask down to Dominik after WWE retirement

Rey Mysterio revealed in a recent interview that he intends to give Dominik his mask when he steps away from the ring:

"He’s doing very well, and I push him to do better every single time he’s in the ring, I want to hang up the mask down the road, and hopefully see Dominik carry that mask and continue with the Mysterio legacy."

The veteran star is proud of his son's growth in the wrestling business and hopes he can continue the Mysterio legacy.

