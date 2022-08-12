Rey Mysterio discusses whether he's ever wanted to work somewhere other than WWE

Rey Mysterio, arguably the greatest masked luchador of all time, has made it clear that he has zero interest in working for another company besides WWE.

Mysterio first signed with WWE in 2002, not long after the company's purchase of his former employer, WCW. The Master of the 619 has since cultivated a Hall of Fame career with WWE.

During an interview with The National, Mysterio discussed his reasons for leaving WWE in 2015, citing both mental and physical health issues. The legendary luchador made it abundantly clear that his goal was always to work for WWE and retire there.

"I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE...My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE." - Rey Mysterio (H/t Fightful)

Mysterio went on to say that WWE has not only been good to him, but his family as well. He stated that he's been a part of the WWE family for 20 years, and once you're family, you can't turn your back on that.

"Now I know the WWE has always been my home," he added. "And, not only for me, but for my son as well and for my family. You know, we've been part of the WWE brand for 20 years. And, it's once you get to know family, you just don't turn away from them."

During his short hiatus from WWE, Rey Mysterio performed in multiple promotions including Lucha Underground, AAA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Since returning home in 2018, Mysterio has won the United States Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his son Dominik.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik are currently engaged in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day

Since June, The Mysterios have been in an intense feud with Finn Balor, Damian Preist and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. The faction began the rivalry by trying to tempt Dominik to join their ranks and turn on his father. The son of the famed luchador refused, sparking countless attacks on the two Mysterios.

At SummerSlam, The Mysterios battled Bálor and Priest in a tag team match. However, with Ripley constantly playing interference on the outside, the father-son pairing was completely outnumbered. But the surprise return of the faction's former leader, Edge, evened the odds and helped the Mysterios pick up the win.

On the latest edition of Money Night RAW, Bálor took on Rey Mysterio in a singles bout, and he picked up the win when Rey was distracted by the sight of Rhea Ripley. She carried Dominik out to the stage after she had clearly beaten him up.

How do you think the feud between The Mysterios, Edge and The Judgment Day will end? Will Dominik turn on his father? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

