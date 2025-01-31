It's the season of shakeups in WWE as multiple superstars have found new homes in different brands, leading to the end of old alliances. Rey Mysterio has finally commented on Zelina Vega's transfer to SmackDown.

Under the leadership of Rey Mysterio, WWE revived the Latino World Order a few years back, with Zelina Vega joining as the only female member. As part of the reformed legendary faction, Vega experienced some memorable moments and was featured in a few entertaining angles involving other groups on the roster.

After being a loyal member of LWO for an extended phase, WWE recently drafted her to SmackDown, effectively splitting her up from Mysterio's stable.

Trending

The former WWE World Champion has been a great mentor and leader to Zelina Vega and was expectedly emotional about her switch to the blue brand. Mysterio reacted to the big news about Vega and stressed that LWO would miss her.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Rey Mysterio's message to Zelina Vega. [Screenshot via Rey's Instagram Stories]

Zelina Vega is honored to have worked under Rey Mysterio

He is arguably the greatest, or least the most recognizable, Luchador of all time, and anyone who has the opportunity to share the ring with Rey Mysterio would certainly consider themselves blessed. Zelina Vega was not only in Mysterio's faction but also spent much time behind the scenes, learning from one of wrestling's all-time greats.

While Zelina Vega had only a few years of experience before she joined forces with Rey, being in the presence of the WWE Hall of Famer helped her elevate her game, and she is forever grateful.

Vega also posted a heartfelt message for the Master of the 619, even sharing a photo alongside the wrestling icon and revealing she immediately cried after clicking it.

"I might have cried a little after this picture 😂 bittersweet. You’ve taught me well @reymysterio and I will forever be grateful and so so honored. I’ll be sure to rep you and #LWO over on #Smackdown @WWE."

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega is ready for a new chapter, and rest assured, she will utilize the teachings from Mysterio to take her WWE career to the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback