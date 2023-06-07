Rey Mysterio could get involved with this year's Money in the Bank if RAW Superstar wins, ex-WWE referee says

This year's WWE Hall of Fame inductee, Rey Mysterio, has not won a Money in the Bank contract, despite attempting for it in the past. Will he contend for the ladder match scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom?

Whether he does or he doesn't, Jim Korderas recently discussed the possibility of his son, Dominik Mysterio, retrieving the briefcase and securing a world title opportunity in the future.

During an interview for Inside The Ropes, Korderas detailed why Dom winning would be an interesting choice. The Judgment Day star's rivalry with his father on the Road to WrestleMania 39 turned out to be one of the best of the year so far.

Jim Korderas believes WWE would be wise to revisit the Mysterio feud down the line, after Dominik Mysterio wins the 2023 Money in the Bank:

“That would be very interesting. And when he does finally try to cash in — again, just fantasy booking here — What if in some small way dad has something to do with him not being able to cash in that briefcase?” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

It could realistically be long-term booking by WWE, as Rey Mysterio was referenced on Monday Night RAW this week by both Dom and Cody Rhodes.

Dominik Mysterio remains one of the biggest heels on the roster. His in-ring and mic work of late has been impeccable, as evident by the crowd reactions.

Will the WWE Hall of Famer and his son have a sequel to their WrestleMania 39 match?

Rey picked up the victory over Dom this year. However, the masked luchador legend knows better. Perhaps his ultimate goal is to put over the Judgment Day star. Perhaps even retire from in-ring competition in two years time, by going out on his back against his son.

Meanwhile, current WWE star Ricochet brought up Rey Mysterio's name as a dream opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50,” Rey Mysterio on his in-ring retirement plans. “I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.” (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Rey Mysterio is maybe 1 of the greatest. I wish I could have had 1 match with Rey Mysterio just to be in the ring with him.



He's 1 of my favorites & is always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio.”



- Bret Hart

(via Johnny I Pro Show) “Rey Mysterio is maybe 1 of the greatest. I wish I could have had 1 match with Rey Mysterio just to be in the ring with him.He's 1 of my favorites & is always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio.”- Bret Hart(via Johnny I Pro Show) https://t.co/YI3g5BLjbZ

With only two bouts on the annual show likely left for the former World Heavyweight Champion, who else could challenge the latter to a match on The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

