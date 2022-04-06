Rey Mysterio posts heartfelt message to son Dominik

Dominik Gutiérrez, or Dominik, celebrated his 25th birthday with a heart-warming message from his father, Rey Mysterio.

The duo started off the younger Mysterio's celebration by competing at WrestleMania 38 against Logan Paul and The Miz, where they unfortunately lost. Still, the former WWE Champion issued a warm message to the birthday celebrant.

In an Instagram post, the veteran expressed how he hoped his son would enjoy his day and reminisced about WrestleMania 19, Rey's first WrestleMania where his son was in attendance.

Happy 25th Birthday son!! We had a heavy schedule going into Mania and hope that now that the pressure has diminished you are enjoying your day!! So proud of your accomplishments and thankful with God for letting me be by your side to experience it first hand, continue on your path of success and strive always for the greatest version of you. Grind never stops and seek new goals always!! Love You Son💙WM 19 2003, our first mania together, at the age of 5……… 19 years later at age 25, WM 38 teaming up on your first Mania debut! Feliz cumpleaños mijo, Te amo cabron!! #GodIsGreat #VivaLaRaza

Dominik's thoughts on wrestling against his father

The wrestling veteran's son was first involved in a storyline in 2005 when he was only eight years old, where his father and the late Eddie Guerrero fought for his custody. In 2019, he officially made his in-ring debut on SmackDown with his father.

While appearing on Die Woche with Sebastian Hacki, Dominik claimed that it would be difficult to face the former WWE Champion considering the bond they share.

"After everything we’ve been through now and seeing our relationship, how it’s grown and just, you know, we — it’s just different now," Dominik said. "We’re on the road together, I drive for hours after the shows. So it’s like that bond that we have has only gotten stronger and I just don’t see that [wrestling my father] ever happening." (28:00)

Many retired WWE Superstars witnessed their children follow in their footsteps and compete in the ring. But the Mysterios are among the rare wrestlers who managed to compete at the same time.

