Rey Mysterio imagines how Dominik's custody storyline would have unfolded if Eddie Guerrero was still alive

Years ago, WWE pulled off a bold storyline where Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio. While Rey won, he recently looked back at the angle and how it would have ended if Eddie Guerrero was still around.

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero faced each other in a Ladder match at SummerSlam 2005, with the winner getting the custody of young Dominik.

The Judgment Day member's rise as a heel in recent years has been attributed to his repeated attempts to look like Eddie Guerrero. WWE has acknowledged and played along with the long-term storyline even though it's been years since Guerrero left the world.

During a recent chat on WrestleRant, Rey Mysterio revealed that he often loses himself thinking about the 'what if' scenario of seeing Eddie Guerrero in the modern era.

Mysterio was proud of what his Dominik had accomplished but said he would have enjoyed seeing his son side with Eddie Guerrero to further an infamous storyline.

"To be able to see Dominik's growth in the past three years has been awesome. Every now and then, my mind would wnader off and start thinking, 'What would Eddie do if he would have still been here now?' How would this all been interacted, intertwined, you know, to give the fans something different? Playing off the custody up until now, his turn, him being by Eddie's side. My mind just drifts off, man. Crazy! I would have really enjoyed it." [4:12 - 4:49]

Rey Mysterio opens up on the fan reactions to the custody of Dominik storyline

For a long time, pro wrestling fans still didn't fully understand the business and would have believed that Dominik was Eddie Guerrero's son.

Rey Mysterio explained that the wrestling fanbase had changed over the years. People now fully understand the industry's inner workings and can differentiate between real and kayfabe.

Mysterio admitted that until a couple of years ago, some fans would still come up and ask him about whether Eddie was Dom's biological father.

"I think now, more than anything, it's because a lot of the fans now understand how wrestling works and the storylines that are behind it. But a couple of years back, I would get asked that a lot." [3:53 - 4:11]

On TV, Rey Mysterio might not like his son's attitude, but the Master of the 619 is a proud father who closely watches Dom develop into a top talent.

