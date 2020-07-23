Rey Mysterio has an important meeting regarding his WWE future

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently featured in an 'eye for an eye' match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The brutal encounter ended with Seth Rollins attacking Rey Mysterio in the eye and inuring him. It was previously reported that the masked legend competed in this match despite the fact that his current contract with WWE has expired.

Now, new developments in the contract negotiations have been reported. As stated by PWInsider Elite, there was a meeting between Rey Mysterio and WWE that took place earlier today. The details of the meeting still remain unknown, but it is a major development in the contract negotiations.

Wrestlingnews.co recently reported that Rey Mysterio was also present at the Performance Center for the RAW tapings. The reports also suggest that WWE have given him the option to continue his feud with Seth Rollins on the red brand. Even though they the result of their previous match appeared painful, WWE later confirmed that there's a chance of full recovery.

Details on Rey Mysterio and his WWE contract

Despite the fact that Rey Mysterio's last match was after his WWE contract had ended, backstage rumours claim that the Superstar is in good terms with the promotion. So much so, that the company is 'positive' about the contract negotiations.

Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that it is highly likely for Rey Mysterio to sign another deal WWE. Even though they have not yet agreed on the terms of the next contract, there are higher chances that a goal will go through.

Rey Mysterio's feud against Seth Rollins, as well as his deeply personal rivalry with Brock Lesnar, saw his son Dominick being involved. Most recently, Dominick made an appearance on RAW and bested Rollins inside the ring during his short appearance.

There have been talks about Dominick's contract with WWE as well. No evident points of conflict have been reported until now. But there is one that Rey Mysterio wants, and that is a pay rise. He is reportedly not budging, and the future of both the above-mentioned deals are expected to rely heavily on this term put forth by Rey Mysterio.