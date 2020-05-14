×
Rey Mysterio injury: WWE provides update on Superstar following Seth Rollins attack

  • Seth Rollins had teamed up with Buddy Murphy to take on Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black on RAW.
  • Seth Rollins rammed one of Rey Mysterio’s eyes into the steel steps during the match.
Pawas Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 14 May 2020, 02:09 IST

Rey Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins shoved his face into the corner of the steel ring steps (Image: WWE)
Rey Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins shoved his face into the corner of the steel ring steps (Image: WWE)

WWE has given an update on the status of Rey Mysterio who had suffered a storyline injury on RAW. Mysterio was attacked by Seth Rollins during this week's episode. According to the update provided by WWE, Rey Mysterio's status is currently listed as "critical" after Rollins shoved his eye into the corner of the steel ring steps. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, it said.

WWE posted the following:

Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection. Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.

The incident happened when Rollins teamed up with Buddy Murphy to take on Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black in a tag-team match.

Rollins snapped during the match attacking Mysterio's eyes and jabbing at them with his fingers. Rollins doubled down on his assault on Mysterio’s eyes ramming one of them into the steel steps. After the incident, even Rollins appeared to be a state of shock.


Published 14 May 2020, 02:09 IST
WWE Raw Rey Mysterio Seth Rollins
