Rey Mysterio has left San Diego; says what's new for him heading into WWE WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular superstars to ever come out of the city of San Diego. However, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he doesn't permanently reside there anymore.

WrestleMania 41 is just a few months away, and it's currently unknown what role The Master of the 619 will play at the event. He collided with Logan Paul on RAW this past Monday in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match but lost. This means he won't likely be involved in a world title match at The Show of Shows.

During a recent appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Rey Mysterio spoke about what's new for him heading into WrestleMania 41. He revealed that he left San Diego and currently resides in Las Vegas, which will host the show.

Trending

"It's almost like it's the right timing, it's the perfect timing. Netflix deal with WWE, and the growth of the city of Las Vegas, who has now adopted me for the past four years. Their NFL team, the Raiders, have future plans on bringing MLB over here as well, NBA as well, so the growth is starting to show little by little. This is going to be a big boom, man. I really can't wait," said Rey Mysterio.

He added:

"The fact that I'm not in San Diego anymore for the time being, I still go back and forth, I have a lot of family. But in reality, were they ever going to do a WrestleMania: San Diego? Man, probably not. So I'm kind of happy that we're doing it here, which is my home right now." [6:05-6:59]

Rey Mysterio reached a huge milestone on WWE RAW this week

Many regard the Master of the 619 as one of wrestling's all-time greats. In his career, he has accomplished many things, including capturing the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio reached another big milestone when he competed on RAW this week. His match against Logan Paul was his 1500th match for WWE. He has a win rate of 68.1%, 30.3% of which are losses, and the remaining 1.7% are draws. This is an incredible accomplishment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback