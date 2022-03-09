"Definitely the match that put me on the map" - Rey Mysterio recalls his meaningful match with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently spoke about one of his most memorable matchups that will feature on the 2K Showcase on WWE's newest game, 2K22.

The Legendary Luchador was on WWE's the Bump this week to hype his WrestleMania match with The Miz and Logan Paul. Mysterio also gave his thoughts on being on the cover for WWE 2K22.

Speaking about his 2K Showcase matches, Rey mentioned that the most meaningful match on the showcase was his match at WCW Halloween Havoc against long-time best friend Eddie Guerrero. He detailed that the match put the two superstars on the map and propelled them to successful careers in the business.

Here's what Rey had to say:

"I have to say Halloween Havoc '97 without a doubt,'' said Mysterio. ''That's definitely the match that put me on the map. I think that really defined what Eddie and I brought to the table, not knowing that later on down the road, years later, we were going to become so tight. You know, that brotherhood." (from 32:42 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Rey Mysterio wants to come out to the ring with the Undertaler's entrance theme

During the show, WWE correspondent Matt Camp showed Rey a unique feature of the game where superstars can be placed with the iconic entrances of other superstars.

Rey enjoyed watching his entrance to the music of his former tag team partners Edge, Batista and even Eddie Guerrero. Rey also pointed out that he, in reality, had the privilege to come out on Eddie's signature Lowrider during his Royal Rumble entrance back in 2006.

Speaking on one entrance that he would like to perform, Rey Mysterio said that he was intrigued by the Undertaker's walk to the ring. He mentioned without a doubt that he would love to try the Undertaker's entrance in the game.

When using quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Brandon Nell

