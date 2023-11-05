Rey Mysterio needs to thank Logan Paul for preventing huge accident at WWE Crown Jewel, according to veteran journalist

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio has Logan Paul to thank for saving him from a grave accident during Crown Jewel.

Mysterio squared off against the Social Media Superstar for the United States Championship. During the match, Rey propelled himself from the ropes to do a backflip, but looked almost certain to hit the mat, However, Paul rushed in and caught the veteran, saving him from a serious injury.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer credited The Maverick for having the in-ring IQ that saved Rey Mysterio from potential injury during the match. He suggested that Rey owes Logan some gratitude for preventing a dangerous situation at the event.

"He saved Rey's life once. He was going head first. Rey really owes him some thanks on that one, because Rey could've really been hurt on that move." [From 22:57 - 23:27]

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul thanked Triple H for believing in him

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Logan Paul expressed his gratitude to Triple H, and the rest of WWE management, for showing confidence in him. He mentioned that the company showed a lot of faith in him, and he wanted to repay them with great success in the future.

"I'm just so stoked that Triple H and the company believe in me like they do. Hopefully, I can make them proud, and I know I will," Logan said.

Expand Tweet

Logan won his first title in WWE at Crown Jewel, and it looks like the Maverick is headed to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the 28-year-old adjusts to the locker room culture of the blue brand if he becomes a regular member of the roster.

What did you think of Logan Paul's performance at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here