"We were like brothers" - Rey Mysterio describes his close friendship with Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, a title he holds with his son and tag partner Dominik. The duo became the first father and son team to win the titles together in WWE history when they beat the Dirty Dawgs at WrestleMania Backlash.

During a recent interview with Sony Sports India, Rey Mysterio opened up about his close relationship with the late Eddie Guerrero, who was more of a brother to him than a friend. Rey also told the story of the first time he saw Eddie Guerrero perform in the ring:

"We were like brothers," said Mysterio. "Funny story, when I was a fan, I would go and watch my uncle wrestle in Tijuana and that's where I got to see Eddie wrestle for the first time. I was still a fan, I'd have been about 13 years old. Being able to see Eddie, never did I think that one day we would be as close as we became and that I would be able to share the ring with Eddie. Very inspirational. In the ring, I learned so much from him. Outside of the ring, the connection that we had was very special. Very very special. It was so special that when Eddie passed, the fans would see Eddie through me. Speechless. No words for that."

Rey Mysterio on his favorite tag team partners

Rey Mysterio and Batista in WWE

Apart from being a massive singles star, Rey Mysterio has also won a number of tag team titles during his WWE run. The former World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his privilege of teaming up with some of the best in the business.

"It's been beautiful that I was able to share the Tag Team titles with legends in this industry and Hall of Famers," Mysterio explained. "I had a great time wrestling with Edge, with RVD as well, with Batista who is now in the Hollywood world. Then Eddie Guerrero. I learned so much from him, being next to him and wrestling against him."

"Overall, I think all the partners I've had in my career have been incredible and I've learned so much from them," Mysterio continued. "Now, even with my son, as much as I'm teaching him, I've learned so much from him being by his side."

