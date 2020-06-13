Rey Mysterio picks 3 Superstars for Dominick's in-ring debut

We have seen Dominick hit The Beast with a 619 earlier.

Rey Mysterio seems pumped about Dominik's in-ring debut.

When will we see Dominick in the ring?

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick made his first appearance in a WWE ring when his father and Eddie Guerrero were involved in a feud. The feud was based on who was Dominick's biological father. Guerrero and Mysterio fought for Dominick's custody in a Ladder Match, in which Mysterio won. Dominick was a kid at that time, but in 2019, we saw Dominick all grown up and ringside during one of Mysterio's matches.

"I wasn't chosen by some higher power. @WWERollins made a clear decision to try and BLIND me!" - @reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CnRooyVERA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2020

Rey Mysterio on Dominick's debut

In an interview with GalaxyCon's Rock Around the Ring, Rey Mysterio spoke about many topics and delved into his son's training and who he would want to see Dominick square up against in the ring.

“I think without a doubt, just because of the style he brings, Andrade would be awesome, Andrade or [Angel] Garza. I think they would be incredible against my son."

"But Cesaro would do incredible as well just because of the height.” said Rey Mysterio “Dominick is 6’2″ 195 pounds and still to this day I tell my wife I’d love to DNA him because I believe he’s not my son [laughs].” (h/t sescoops.com)

Andrade and Mysterio have had amazing matches on RAW and a few PPVs. Andrade's matches against Rey Mysterio played a crucial role in elevation the former's career in the WWE.

Dominick is yet to have an official match in a WWE ring. But the WWE Universe has seen him aiding his father in beating up Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was the first to injure Dominick on an episode of RAW. This led to a match between Mysterio and Lesnar at Survivor Series. Dominick interfered in that match, and we saw the father-son duo hit Lesnar with a 619. Despite Dominick's interference, The Beast walked away with the win that night.

Currently, Dominick and Rey Mysterio are involved in a storyline with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins injured Mysterio during their match a few weeks back on RAW. This led to Rollins hosting Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony, which was a ruse.

Will this lead to a match between Rollins and Mysterio? Or better yet, Dominick's WWE debut? We will have to wait to find out.