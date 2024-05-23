Rey Mysterio picks popular WWE star for his final match

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is an integral part of the promotion and has created some of the most ever-lasting moments in the company. The Master of 619 recently picked a popular star for a potential final match.

Rey Mysterio's return to WWE created opportunities for several new stars in the promotion. One such star is Santos Escobar, who worked closely with his idol on the main roster for a while.

During an interview with CBS Sports, the interviewer asked The Master of 619 about his potential retirement match in the promotion. While the Hall of Famer was open to putting his mask against Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio stated he would be open to doing a final match in the promotion against Santos Escobar as well.

"If I had to pick another opponent out there, I truly believe that because we tap into our roots, Santos Escobar would be a person that I would most definitely would love to face." (From 14:46 to 15:01)

Rey Mysterio on why WWE split him up with Dominik Mysterio

WWE took the bold step of splitting up Dominik and Rey Mysterio under Triple H's new regime. However, it has worked wonders for Dom as he stepped out of his father's shadow and quickly became a huge name in professional wrestling.

Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why the company split the father-son duo after they spent over a year working in the tag team division.

"They kind of figured out that we had different paths. We didn't have the same style of wrestling. They came up with the idea, when I say they, the writing team, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, they said if we go this way, Edge at the time was part of WWE. Edge was getting ready to form a group, which was The Judgment Day," he said.

He also added why the storyline worked so well.

"The main idea behind it was the fact that we try to relate wrestling as much as we can to real life and who doesn't fight with their kids. Kids always think that they're right and their father's wrong. They don't take advice from the dad and to portray that story on TV for the fans to view was probably the success of the story," he said. [From 08:45 to 09:35]

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Hall of Famer does next on the Red Brand.

