Rey Mysterio preferred over 39-year-old star; WWE veteran discusses possible push after terrible year of booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company could get behind Rey Mysterio. The Hall of Famer will face El Grande Americano this year at WrestleMania.

Over the last few weeks, El Grande Americano has launched attacks on Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and the rest of LWO. Tired after dealing with the disrespect, Mysterio finally challenged the star to a huge matchup at WrestleMania 41.

This week on Writing with Russo, the writer noted that WWE hasn't done anything with Gable. He felt that, given the big stage, the creative team should have Rey, the established legendary veteran, win the match. Russo also pointed out that the company seemingly didn't have concrete plans for El Grande Americano moving forward either.

"Come on, let's face it. They're not gonna do anything with Gable. It is WrestleMania, if it's me, I'm putting Rey over at WrestleMania. It is WrestleMania. During the year, they beat Rey Mysterio to death. What are they really gonna do with El Grande Americano? I'm putting Rey over 'cause it's WrestleMania." [From 2:33 onwards]

El Grande has drawn Rey Mysterio's ire over the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see if The Master of 619 can get some retribution at The Show of Shows.

