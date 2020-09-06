Rey Mysterio provides an update after suffering a torn tricep

Rey Mysterio had his dream tag team match at Payback 2020 when he teamed up with his son Dominik Mysterio to take on and defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy. Unfortunately, Rey Mysterio had suffered a torn tricep during the match, and the following night on RAW, he was booked for a WWE title qualifying match against Seth Rollins before quietly being pulled and replaced by his son Dominik Mysterio.

On Instagram, Rey Mysterio provided an update, stating that he was getting PRP injections done for his torn triceps.

Rey Mysterio is reportedly going to be out of action for two months or less. Until, Dominick Mysterio, one of WWE's brightest young prospects today will have to do the carrying himself. However, Dominik has proven that he can hang with even the main eventers in WWE despite having little to no prior experience (minus his training).

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how WWE deals with this and if Rey Mysterio will be out of action for two months, one has to wonder whether he'll be appearing on RAW to help Dominik.

Does Dominik need Rey Mysterio's presence to thrive?

Assuming that Rey Mysterio is kept away from WWE television, it will be Dominik's biggest test of his young career. While WWE knows they have to protect Dominik, giving him TV time and putting him in prominent spots as they have will be a big boost to him early on.

WWE's handling of Dominik Mysterio has been impeccable so far and rumors suggested that a lot of it had to do with Rey Mysterio and his contract negotiations with WWE. It was even suggested that WWE put Dominik Mysterio up against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020 in an attempt to convince Rey Mysterio to sign a new contract - which he reportedly did. Otherwise, he wouldn't be continuing to appear on WWE TV.

It's going to be a long journey for Dominik Mysterio, but his association with his father will be important for his storyline and character progression. If WWE continues the way they do with Dominik, then the son of Rey Mysterio will have a great WWE career.