Rey Mysterio pulled strings behind the scenes to bring former WWE champion back to RAW after 14 years

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was recently drafted to RAW alongside his Latino World Order teammates. Dragon Lee, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro all accompanied him to the red brand. However, there was another surprising name included in the Latino World Order package in the 2024 WWE Draft.

In a rather peculiar turn of events, Carlito was drafted as part of the group despite leaving after being revealed as Dragon Lee's mystery attacker from the night before WrestleMania XL. However, we now know why this was the case. Rey Mysterio himself pulled some strings to make it happen. As a result, the Puerto Rican is now a part of the red brand for the first time since 2010.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley after the latest episode of RAW, The Master of the 619 mentioned how much Carlito's betrayal hurt him. Mysterio then revealed that he ensured they were all drafted together.

"I did some work behind the scenes and pulled a couple strings to make sure that Carlito got drafted to RAW with the LWO. It's time for Carlito to pay for what he did to us. Carlito, it's time for you to man up and face me in the ring," Rey Mysterio said. [0:52 - 1:16]

Carlito had a busy night on RAW. He helped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh earn a shot at the World Tag Team Championship against the Awesome Truth at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, confirming his alliance with The Judgment Day. It looks like they will help him out against Mysterio and the Latino World Order. Dominik Mysterio must be thrilled!

