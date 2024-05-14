WWE RAW - Best and Worst - The Judgment Day might get a new member, but the end is near for Damian Priest

WWE RAW tonight featured some great action, making it a success. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have made the weekly shows much better to watch amid the dreaded post-WrestleMania lull.

But there was a lot of good stuff beyond those matches. That being said, not everything was great. So, without further ado, let's get into the biggest positives and negatives of this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#3. Best: High stakes on WWE RAW

IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler - WWE RAW

As mentioned, the tournament matches have given WWE RAW and SmackDown a big boost. This was evident with multiple bouts, including IYO SKY's win over Shayna Baszler. The two former rivals had a great back-and-forth encounter, which can be seen as a return to form for The Queen of Spades.

Nevertheless, IYO will face Lyra Valkyria in the semi-final next week. On the men's side, Gunther continued his march with a dominant victory over Kofi Kingston. It was incredibly heated, with The New Day member getting a lot of support before ultimately being forced to tap out by The Ring General.

#2. Worst: Dream match missed

It couldn't be all perfect, could it?

While the King of the Ring quarter-final between Ilja Dragunov and Jey Uso was great, the wrong man may have won. The Mad Dragon's backstage staredown with Gunther would have been enough build for their next match, with the electricity being evident. It felt bigger than Uso and The Ring General at the end of WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait for the two European in-ring icons to finally face off. Gunther will face Jey Uso, an opponent he has already beaten on WWE RAW before. The match will be fun but nowhere near what The Ring General and Ilja Dragunov are capable of against each other.

#2. Best: The sad case of Otis

Chad Gable has become one of the best parts of WWE RAW recently, with his treatment of Alpha Academy among the reasons. While he lambasted Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa again, the story between Gable and Otis on the show was particularly fascinating.

Expand Tweet

The big man had a match against Sami Zayn, tasked to take the Intercontinental Champion out before the King and Queen of the Ring. Otis lost and suffered the full mental wrath of Chad Gable, who has been excellent as the abusive leader. The Olympian even slapped his student after his loss.

The world will rejoice when Otis finally stands up to Chad Gable and attacks him. Hit him with the Worm!

#1. Worst: The feud continues

Just when it seemed like The Judgment Day and The Awesome Truth were finally away from each other, they are once again in a feud. WWE RAW has many other duos that can challenge for the World Tag Team Championship, including AOP and The Creed Brothers.

Instead, R-Truth and The Miz will continue to play their part in The Judgment Day's downfall. The one positive is that Carlito's involvement makes things a little less predictable.

The veteran's association with Dominik Mysterio (and their common hatred of his dad) has turned him into a potential Judgment Day member.

Expand Tweet

However, it might just be a vehicle to further the tension within the group. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh shouldn't lose to The Awesome Truth again. That wouldn't be cool.

#1. Best: The road to Glasgow begins

While the larger story isn't ideal for The Judgment Day, Damian Priest enjoyed a great start to WWE RAW. Possibly the best thing to come out of this episode, Drew McIntyre looks set for another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. He and Priest kicked off the show with an interesting promo exchange.

Great way to open WWE RAW.

It's rare to see two heels go at it on the microphone like that. McIntyre managed to take more shots at CM Punk while the champion fired a few right at him. Damian Priest claimed that Punk was more important to The Scottish Warrior than the World Heavyweight Title or his wife. Hopefully, DM Hunk won't have to worry about that dilemma.

King and Queen of the Ring might be too soon for this match, but that leaves us with the perfect destination.

Clash at the Castle is in Drew McIntyre's home country of Scotland, which is surely where he finally wins the world title in front of the fans... and keeps it for more than five minutes. This promo was a great way to get the ball rolling.

