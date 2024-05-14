WWE should not make the mistake of booking Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the King & Queen of the Ring event

Damian Priest has granted Drew McIntyre a shot at his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, although whether that happens at King & Queen of the Ring remains to be seen. That is the next PLE on the calendar, but it isn't where the Scottish Psychopath should get a deserved rematch for the world title.

These two superstars have a storied history, which The Archer of Infamy alluded to on RAW tonight (May 14). He highlighted the number of times the Scotsman prevented him from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Drew McIntyre will get his rematch, but this should happen later down the line rather than at King & Queen of the Ring, allowing a story between the pair to grow further. It will also give him the chance to win the title on home soil in front of a crowd in Scotland.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's feud deserves more time

The King & Queen of the Ring PLE takes place in Saudi Arabia on May 25. That means Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest would have little time to build their rivalry further than relying on slight issues from the past.

The Chosen One was supposed to participate in the King of the Ring tournament until he was pulled due to injury. He's recently been focused on CM Punk, who cost him his title at WrestleMania XL.

Thus, turning his attention to Damian Priest for the time being diminishes what could be a massive feud between the pair. Their story could involve Judgment Day and tension building within the stable.

It's easy to forget that McIntyre was a voluntary member of the faction at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. He could try and get the likes of Finn Balor on his side to create cracks before a potential babyface turn for the World Heavyweight Champion.

Their title match should happen at Clash at the Castle

WWE is headed to Scotland in June for the second Clash at the Castle PLE in history. Drew McIntyre has been at the forefront of promotion for that event, given his Scottish heritage.

There is no better setting than the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for the two-time World Champion to challenge Damian Priest. The Triple H era has taken the company around the globe and international fans have been insanely helpful for the product.

Drew McIntyre will get a hero's welcome in Glasgow despite being a heel. That shouldn't prevent Paul Levesque from booking the match, given Priest is also a villain.

Rhea Ripley was similarly booked when Elimination Chamber took place in her homeland of Perth, Australia. She was a heel but acted as a hometown hero on that night.

This WHC match may fail to main event King & Queen of the Ring

The King & Queen of the Ring PLE's matchcard is still to be completed as the two tournaments continue. Five matches have been announced thus far, including Cody Rhodes taking on Logan Paul. The American Nightmare faces the Maverick in a champion vs. champion match.

You'd expect those two to main event in Saudi. This means Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest would have to settle for an earlier spot on the card. Their potential story and match deserve to be the main event, as it has many intriguing subplots.

WWE fans will wonder whether McIntyre can reclaim his title, while others will wonder if CM Punk will still be too much of a distraction. It's clear the best event for this match to occur is Clash at the Castle, not King & Queen of the Ring.

