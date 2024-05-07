Drew McIntyre responds after CM Punk seemingly fires serious shots at AEW during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk seemingly referenced AEW in his promo on the latest edition of RAW. Drew McIntyre has now reacted to Punk's comments.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Second City Saint discussed his real-life backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023. Following this, All Elite Wrestling aired unseen footage of the scuffle that saw Punk choking Perry after a brief exchange of words.

AEW's decision to air the footage on Dynamite did not receive a positive reaction from pro wrestling fans and professionals. On this week's RAW, Punk seemingly referenced the scuffle as he called himself a different "choke artist" than his rival, Drew McIntyre.

Following the show, Drew McIntyre took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to CM Punk's comments in his unique way.

"nOt LikE hOw i'M a CHokE aRTisT," he wrote.

WWE veteran excited about Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's rivalry

The Straight Edge Superstar is recovering from a tricep injury he sustained at Royal Rumble 2024. However, WWE is leaving no stone unturned in building up a solid feud between The Scottish Warrior and Punk before they ultimately lock horns inside the squared circle.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former AEW star agreed to co-host Jon Alba's comment on how CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre should headline an upcoming premium live event since they seemingly have legitimate heat.

"The entertainment that has been built between these two competitors is what is gonna make this match. It's not having great matches on the road to this blow-off match, it is the entertainment factor between these two guys. Drew has been super entertaining, Punk has been super entertaining, and now there's a legit beef, there's something personal between these two - a rivalry. And that's once again, what I dwell on, I say it ad-nauseam (...) that's what is important to build issues in pro wrestling," Matt Hardy said.

You can watch the full video below.

WWE fans must stay tuned to see when The Best in the World will take on Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match.

