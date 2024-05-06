"There's a legit beef" - Former AEW star excited for a rumored CM Punk WWE match

CM Punk left AEW last fall and shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE. While he is currently injured, Punk has remained on TV and in the storylines. Now, one veteran star who recently departed AEW can't wait to see a rumored upcoming match and has provided some insight into why it's a must-see.

Punk vs. Drew McIntyre is expected to happen soon after The Straight Edge Superstar recovers from his triceps injury, which was caused by The Scottish Warrior. Matt Hardy is no stranger to either man. He had wrestled and teamed with McIntyre and Punk dozens of times over the years before he joined AEW.

The Sensei of Mattitude and co-host Jon Alba recently discussed Punk vs. McIntyre on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Alba commented on how this match could be the main event of SummerSlam or any other big PLE, with no titles on the line, and it would still be a big deal because of the personal grudge. Hardy agreed.

"The entertainment that has been built between these two competitors is what is gonna make this match. It's not having great matches on the road to this blow-off match, it is the entertainment factor between these two guys. Drew has been super entertaining, Punk has been super entertaining, and now there's a legit beef, there's something personal between these two - a rivalry. And that's once again, what I dwell on, I say it ad-nauseam... that's what is important to build issues in pro wrestling," Matt Hardy said. [From 4:25 to 4:51]

Hardy continued on about how important drama is in pro wrestling.

"At the end of the day those issues are what make the most money, because that match is something people are going to be excited to pay for, either buy a ticket or watch on pay-per-view, whatever it may be... that entertainment and this personal strife and conflict between individuals, that is what makes people wanna [spend] money to watch a pay-per-view, or buy a ticket to get in the arena, whatever," Matt Hardy said. [From 4:52 to 5:10]

Alba then remarked how the ongoing Punk vs. McIntyre feud almost makes you forget Punk is injured. Hardy agreed and gave praise to WWE for doing a "great job" at keeping The Second City Saint "relevant, present, and current" on TV and in the storylines while injured.

Broken Matt Hardy returns following AEW departure

Matt Hardy officially parted ways with AEW last month, and now he has made his return to TNA.

After bringing back his "Broken" gimmick at Rebellion last month, Matt returned to the TNA ring at Under Siege this past weekend, teaming with Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.

As seen below, the group was billed as The Broken Brethren. They were defeated by World Champion Moose and World Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers) in the 24-minute main event.

Before the six-man match at Under Siege this weekend, Matt's last TNA match came on January 8, 2017, at the One Night Only: Rivals taping in Orlando, Florida. He defeated Drew Galloway, aka Drew McIntyre, that night.