CM Punk sends hilarious shot at Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash

The inaugural WWE Backlash France PLE is currently underway. The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been heating up for months, and the rivalry just unexpectedly continued as Punk threw a verbal bomb at McIntyre.

The Second City Saint and The Scottish Warrior have gone back and forth after McIntyre injured Punk at the Royal Rumble. The injury forced the former AEW star to miss WrestleMania XL as the two-time TNA World Champion replaced Punk in the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. Things have continued to heat up since then with a match expected once Punk is medically cleared.

Punk was the co-host of today's Backlash Kickoff pre-show, along with Big E and Jackie Redmond. While discussing the WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and challenger AJ Styles, the Chicagoan fired a shot at the Scot for his brief World Heavyweight Championship reign at WrestleMania 40.

"No, not a chance [Cody's reign will end]. Cody's been champion for a lot longer than 5 minutes and 46 seconds, so that's a feather in his cap," CM Punk said.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has not publicly responded to Punk as of this writing. The former 3MB member is currently out of action with an elbow injury.