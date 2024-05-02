Drew McIntyre insults WWE veteran; Pat McAfee shares his response

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's most polarizing superstars. The multi-time champion took several harsh shots at a veteran star and proceeded to send him a warning on Pat McAfee's show. The host of the show then shared the response he received from the targeted party.

Michael Cole is The Voice of WWE and has been for some time now. He joined the sports entertainment giant in 1997 and has worked numerous broadcasting roles on every brand, and was promoted to the role of Vice President of Announcing in 2020. Cole made a babyface turn a few years ago and regularly goes at it on commentary with various heel superstars, including Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and expressed that it feels like everyone is working against him, including Cole and CM Punk. McIntyre accused the longtime announcer of trash-talking him every week, pointing to how Cole controls the narrative in WWE as he has the most powerful voice. Drew suggested McAfee have a talk with Cole or else he would smack him around for using his power irresponsibly.

McAfee then joked about his 57-year-old colleague being a senior citizen. McIntyre went on with the threats to Cole and ranted about how he has never lied. The former WWE Champion said he's a truthful guy but the world doesn't like truth these days, and neither does Cole. He stated that this was a reflection of today's society as he believes you're suddenly a bad guy when you tell the truth.

McAfee then received a text message from Cole, who was flying to France to prepare for Backlash France on Saturday. McAfee read Cole's text.

"You're a massive pr**k, way to defend your partner. Senior citizen? F**k you! On an airplane to France and had to watch this clip, my phone's blowing up. Why don't you stick up for me?," Michael Cole wrote to Pat McAfee.

McAfee then jokingly said he didn't approve of what McIntyre said. Drew pointed to how Cole did not mention him in his text message, and everyone agreed there was a reason for that. McIntyre then wrapped up the interview but took one final jab.

"Hopefully people will learn something, especially in WWE, from this interview. [co-host: maybe they'll learn Michael Cole is a b***h!] There we go. Can't say b***h? Michael Cole, stop being a little b***h. I work hard for this place," Drew McIntyre said.

McIntyre recently signed a new contract with the sports entertainment giant, as announced by The Rock. The two-time WWE Champion then sent an interesting message back to The Great One.

Drew McIntyre comments on his WWE future and Triple H

After months of rumors and speculation, it was recently confirmed that WWE has signed Drew McIntyre to a multi-year contract extension.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion took to X after the signing was announced, and shared a backstage photo with Triple H. He commented on trusting the Chief Content Officer when he returned to the company in 2017.

"I trusted @TripleH when he brought me back in 2017. And I trust him now to lead the evolution of our industry. Here's to the future [handshake emoji]," Drew McIntyre wrote with the photo below.

McIntyre is currently on the shelf with an elbow injury suffered at WrestleMania XL. He is expected to miss at least several weeks and was praised within the company for working the recent UK tour while hurt.

