WWE RAW: Pat McAfee embarrassed Michael Cole in front of the entire world on April Fool's Day; what did he do?

This week's WWE RAW featured many major superstars like The Rock, Roman Reigns, and more, but fans in attendance also remembered Pat McAfee's antics during the break. In the spirit of April Fools, the commentator decided to play a prank on his partner.

In a recent video WWE uploaded, Pat McAfee once again held a "McAfee Minute" on this week's RAW during its commercial break. He first thanked the Brooklyn fans for having the largest gate in the brand's history and hyped the fans for WrestleMania.

He later stated that the night was extra special as it was Michael Cole's birthday and asked the fans to sing his partner Happy Birthday. The Voice of WWE was seen hiding in embarrassment with his hands as McAfee led the crowd in singing. However, unbeknownst to some fans, it wasn't Cole's special day, as December 8, 1968, was his birthday.

Does Michale Cole name Pat McAfee his possible replacement once he retires from WWE?

Pat is also an occasional in-ring superstar

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee have received a positive reception from fans for their partnership due to their entertaining dynamics and strong chemistry. Still, Michael named another current commentator who could be his replacement.

In an interview with Awful Announcing, Cole named Corey Graves as his possible replacement. Michael stated that after sitting with him for years and giving him a shot, the former NXT Tag Team Champion has been "killing it" and has become an apparent heir. He added that the SmackDown star has developed his voice and believes Corey can replace him someday.

"Corey now has a Corey Graves Voice. A lot of the issues we had were that we tried to develop commentators to be Michael Cole," Michael admitted. "Now we have a chance to develop Corey Graves. I truly, honestly believe he's going to be the one to replace me. He's an incredible human being. He has a great opportunity."

How did this week's WWE RAW end?

The final Monday Night RAW episode before WrestleMania ended with a bang. The main event saw Seth Rollins take on Solo Sikoa, and as the former was about to win, Jimmy Uso interfered. Jey Uso fends off his brother but is later attacked by The Rock.

The Brahma Bull continued attacking Seth, but the latter received backup from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns came out to help his cousin and also joined in on attacking his WrestleMania opponents.

It would be interesting to see what else is in store for Pat McAfee and Michael Cole's run in WWE.

