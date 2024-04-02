WWE planning The Rock's next feud for SummerSlam despite movie dates, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company has brilliantly set up a feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

In a bid to finish his story at WrestleMania, The American Nightmare has faced strong resistance from The Final Boss. The Hollywood star brutally assaulted The American Nightmare last week on RAW and even proclaimed that he would not allow the second-generation superstar to win the coveted title.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the fans are interested in seeing Rocky face off against Rhodes. He felt that even if The American Nightmare lost the title match at WrestleMania, he could pin it on The Final Boss, giving the two a strong reason to carry on with the feud. The veteran writer detailed that even if The Rock was out filming movies, he could send in video packages to keep the fans engaged.

"They presented this thing in such a way that the people want Rock and Cody. It's as simple as Rock scr*ing Cody. That's gives Cody his out. And if Rock goes to make another movie bro, he's sending his promo and his vignette in every week. That's all it takes bro. That's all it takes, from April to SummerSlam." [From 29:00 onwards]

This week on RAW, The Rock and Roman Reigns carried out a brutal assault on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

With less than a week to go for WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see if the two babyfaces are at their physical best to compete at the Show of Shows.

