Drew McIntyre sends message to The Rock following major announcement

Drew McIntyre has just revealed that he played the long game. Recently, The Rock took to social media to announce that the multi-time champion has officially re-signed with WWE. The Final Boss also gifted a Scottish Claymore sword to McIntyre. The former World Heavyweight Champion now responded.

McIntyre's WWE future has been up in the air for months, but the contract matter is now settled, as confirmed by The Rock on social media. The eye-raising Instagram post has led to fans chatting about just how involved The Great One is, and just how valuable The Chosen One is to the company.

The Scotsman responded today by re-posting footage of TMZ catching up with The Final Boss in June 2019. The Hollywood star was asked who he saw as the next Rock or John Cena of WWE, or The Next Big Thing. The Great One responded and singled out McIntyre with praise.

"I'm not quite too sure...Personally, I like Drew McIntyre. I think he's got a great look, a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft, and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing," The Rock said in June 2019 as he hurried off.

McIntyre took to X today in response to Rock's WWE contract announcement. The Scottish Psychopath posted the June 2019 video and stated that he played the long game.

"Recorded in 2019... 'It's all about the long game,'" Drew McIntyre wrote with The Rock video below.

Rock has not publicly responded as of this writing. McIntyre's WWE storyline and injury status have also been up in the air, but a new backstage update suggests that he will be away for some time.

Drew McIntyre reveals conversation with The Rock following WWE Championship win

The main event of WrestleMania 36 in 2020 saw Drew McIntyre capture the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar.

In a recent interview with The Scottish Sun, McIntyre revealed how he talked to The Rock shortly after the 2020 title win and thanked him for comments he had made to TMZ one year before in the summer of 2019.

"I spoke to him and thanked him for putting me over in a TMZ interview. I wasn’t doing anything in particular, it wasn’t like I was the next one to break through. I was just fulfilling my role on the show and he was asked who he could see being the next breakout star and mentioned me. It gave me a kick in the butt. When someone like The Rock believes in you, it’s pretty cool. The first chance we got, I thanked him for that privately and he was appreciative of that too. He’s remained down to earth and he’s very smart when it comes to business, and I’m very fortunate to be able to pick his brain," Drew McIntyre said this past March.

McIntyre went on to make comments about the fans, and about WrestleMania 40, which are especially interesting in hindsight.