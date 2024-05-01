Drew McIntyre sends a message to Triple H after renewing his contract with WWE

Drew McIntyre credited Triple H for him inking a new deal with WWE.

The Scottish Warrior has been doing some of the best of his career over the last few months. However, his contract was a reason for worry among the WWE Universe recently, as according to reports, the star's former deal was set to expire in the near future. The speculations were put to rest earlier this week as The Rock, who is now a member of the TKO board, revealed on Instagram that Drew has renewed his contract with the global juggernaut.

McIntyre had a message for Triple H after the huge announcement. The RAW Superstar stated that he believed in Hunter when the latter brought him back to WWE in 2017. Drew added that he has complete faith in The Game to lead him into the future.

"I trusted @TripleH when he brought me back in 2018. And I trust him now to lead the evolution of our industry. Here’s to the future,"- he posted

Drew McIntyre commented on Triple H's run as head of WWE's creative

Triple H took over the keys to WWE's creative department in July 2022 and a lot has changed in the company ever since. Drew McIntyre also reflected on the same during an interview before WrestleMania 40:

“It’s a lot, very much to do with his things are now. Things were a certain way, and obviously it was very, very successful. Look how much the company grew. But eventually, it’s good to try new things, get a fresh pair of eyes on it and say, ‘Alright, let’s let the performers go for it’. Let’s maybe try things that have never been tried. Let’s maybe involve characters in multiple stories at the same time, rather than just story A and story B, and the rest is kind of random matches across card. Everything has meaning, everyone has meaning, and we can cross these characters, doesn’t matter if they’re both bad, doesn’t matter if they’re both good." [H/T- Wrestletalk]

Drew McIntyre is currently dealing with an injury. However, he is expected to be a regular face on TV programming until he fully recovers.