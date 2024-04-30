WWE veteran points out a mistake in major CM Punk and Drew McIntyre segment on RAW (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been at each other's throats since the latter injured the former in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Scottish Psychopath mocked Punk for weeks before The Second City Saint cost him the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. They continued their rivalry this week with a stellar segment, and Vince Russo has now reacted to it.

Punk was in a skybox when Drew McIntyre called him out for sitting at home after being injured. The Best in the World had some harsh words for McIntyre before the latter started searching for his rival backstage. While the Scotsman was still looking for the 45-year-old, he walked out to the ring to cut a promo.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo praised the continuity of the segment but also pointed out that once CM Punk made his way to the ring, McIntyre was nowhere to be found.

"I give them a check mark for the continuity of, you know, McIntyre is in the ring, Punk's in the press box then he goes to look for (...) I give them credit for that; that's good. But again, now Punk is in the ring and McIntyre is not going back after him." (47:16 - 47:33)

Regardless of when CM Punk and McIntyre finally face each other, it is sure to be an iconic contest.

