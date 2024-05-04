Matt Hardy teams up with former WWE star at recent wrestling event

Matt Hardy teamed up with a former WWE Superstar at a recent wrestling event. The talent in question is Trent Seven.

Hardy made his return to TNA last month during Rebellion 2024, with his former 'Broken' gimmick, confronting World Champion Moose. The North Carolina native, who departed AEW after a four-year tenure, revealed that he would be appearing in the Tennessee-based promotion as a free agent.

TNA presented its latest pay-per-view, Under Siege 2024, on May 3. The show featured Matt Hardy's return to in-ring action for the first time since January this year. The Angelic Diablo took on Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Moose in a six-man tag match alongside his partners, Speedball Mike Bailey and former WWE Superstar, Trent Seven.

Trent Seven broke out in WWE as a part of the NXT UK brand alongside Moustache Mountain tag partner, Tyler Bate, and fellow British Strong Style stablemate, Pete Dunn. Alongside Bate, The Don held the NXT UK Tag Team Title and the NXT Tag Title. He was eventually released from the promotion in August, 2022.

Following his WWE departure, Trent Seven returned to competing in the independent circuit. He also competed in AEW, and unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the International (then All-Atlantic) Title on the December 9, 2022 episode of Rampage.

WWE legend Matt Hardy spoke about his AEW exit

Despite working with several top names in AEW, Matt Hardy's time in the Jacksonville-based promotion came to a rather underwhelming end. The 49-year-old legend recently addressed the reason behind his All Elite exit on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

The former World Tag Team Champion revealed that he did not re-sign with the Tony Khan-led company because he desired to be part of a consequential program in AEW. Hardy also disclosed that he was still engaged in talks with the promotion.

"I think the reason that I did not re-sign with AEW initially was because I want to play a more substantial [role] in what AEW is doing going forward, especially for me on TV. I want to be in something that is important, that is captivating, because that's what I want, especially with only a few years left to do this. We talked about some stuff and there were some deals, but it wasn't quite what I was looking for. We talked more and we're still talking, talks haven't ended or ceased," said Hardy.

Considering that Hardy has also been teasing an involvement with the return of Uncle Howdy on WWE programming, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Team Xtreme member.

