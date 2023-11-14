3 consequences after Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day on RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW shocked fans when Drew McIntyre turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In the main event of the night, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes wrestled against the villainous faction for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. To prevent any sort of distractions, General Manager Adam Pearce had already banned all participants from this year's Survivor Series Men's WarGames Match and Rhea Ripley from ringside.

However, during the closing moments of the show, Drew McIntyre appeared at ringside, delivering a Claymore Kick to Jey Uso, leading to Finn Balor and Damian Priest retaining their titles.

Following the match, The Scottish Warrior approached the jumbotron, where Rhea Ripley appeared alongside him. They shook hands, seemingly confirming McIntyre's inclusion in the Men's WarGames Match.

With that being said, let's discuss three consequences that could unfold in the upcoming weeks as McIntyre joins The Judgment Day.

#3. Drew McIntyre joining the faction might lead to Damian Priest getting kicked out

One consequence that fans could witness in the upcoming weeks might involve Damian Priest getting kicked out from The Judgment Day. This possibility arises from the most recent episode of RAW, where Priest delivered a promo claiming himself as the leader of the faction.

Now, with the addition of The Scottish Warrior to the group, it is likely that both might engage in a conflict for leadership, potentially resulting in Priest being ousted from The Judgment Day. Additionally, the Stamford-based company had previously dropped hints and teases about Priest potentially leaving the RAW faction soon.

#2. Randy Orton returns at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

As Drew McIntyre has now joined The Judgment Day, it implies that he will be the fifth member from their side for this year's Men's WarGames Match. This development leads to Team Cody Rhodes needing a fifth member, and that could be none other than Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator is already rumored to make his return to the company soon. Moreover, after McIntyre joined the villainous faction, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes teased the return of The Viper off-air during the most recent episode of RAW, hinting at his potential comeback for Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#1. Seth Rollins losing the World Heavyweight Championship soon

Another consequence that might unfold after Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day could be Seth Rollins losing his World Heavyweight Championship soon. Before joining The Judgment Day in the main event of WWE RAW, The Scottish Warrior confronted the Visionary backstage and confirmed that he would earn a title shot for the World Heavyweight Championship to get a rematch against him. This seemingly indicates Drew's intention to become a world champion despite the loss at Crown Jewel 2023.

However, as he has now turned heel and joined the villainous group, it is highly likely that he will attack Rollins and initiate a feud against him after Survivor Series WarGames. This could lead to Seth losing his World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch, with Drew finally becoming a world champion again.

What was your reaction to Drew McIntyre turning heel on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

