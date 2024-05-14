We got another great episode of WWE RAW tonight with some great quarter-final matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Drew McIntyre set up a big title match while Damage CTRL and Liv Morgan attacked Becky Lynch.

IYO SKY def. Shayna Baszler

Gunther def. Kofi Kingston

Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa

Lyra Valkyria def. Zoey Stark

Sami Zayn def. Otis

Becky Lynch def. Dakota Kai via DQ

Judgment Day def. New Catch Republic, The Creed Brothers & AOP

Jey Uso def. Ilja Dragunov

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and made fun of CM Punk for a bit before moving on to Jey Uso. Damian Priest was out next and said Drew had some serious issues since he couldn't stop talking about people behind their backs.

Drew said Punk should stop running away every week so they can have a face-to-face before telling Priest that he had worked hard and deserved the Heavyweight Title.

He called Priest a coward for using the briefcase to win the title, and Damian said that none of this would've happened if he hadn't gone after Punk at WrestleMania. Priest offered him a title shot and said he would make Drew regret it before RAW continued.

WWE RAW Results (May 13, 2024): IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler - Queen of the Ring Tournament match

Shayna Baszler attacked IYO SKY before the bell, and after the match began, Shayna was in control and went after IYO's elbow. SKY hit some kicks but took an armbreaker before dodging a move on the ropes and pushing Shayna over the corner, where she hurt her knee and fell outside.

IYO followed up with a massive moonsault from the apron before getting a springboard missile dropkick in the ring. SKY hit another moonsault before Shayna caught her in the Kirifuda. SKY reversed the hold before getting the Meteora and yet another moonsault for the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Shayna Baszler on RAW

Grade: A

Carlito was backstage with the Judgment Day, but Damian Priest came in and said he didn't trust the former member of the LWO. Carlito said that even 'stubborn minds can be changed' and that one day, they'll be amigos before walking off.

Chad Gable was still ruthless with his group and sent Otis to fight Sami Zayn, while Akira Tozawa faced Bronson Reed. Maxxine Dupri was talking to Ivy Nile when Gable came back and told her to get back to the team. He then told Nile that she would be doing better in WWE if she stayed away from "Taylor not-so-swift," referring to Maxxine.

Everyone's favorite ring announcer, Lilian Garcia, was back, and Samantha Irvin handed her the mic to announce the following match.

Backstage before the match, R-Truth and The Miz were goofing off with Adam Pearce when Kiana James came in and said that she was excited to be on RAW.

Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther - King of the Ring Tournament match on WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston kicked Gunther off the apron while the latter was making his entrance and attacked the knee of the former Intercontinental Champ. Gunther took another big dive off a counter before Kofi slammed his right knee into the ringpost and apron.

Kofi got a dropkick to the knee before the bell was rung, and the match began. Kofi got a near fall off a leg drop right away before Gunther fled the ring. Kofi tried for a dive, but The Ring General caught him and drove him into the apron and announce desk.

Gunther locked in a Boston Crab on the announce desk and transitioned into a half crab before heading back to the ring. Kofi took a backbreaker but came back with a diving crossbody. Gunther locked in the Boston Crab again before Kofi broke out and hit the SOS for a near fall.

Gunther dodged the Trouble in Paradise and hit the Powerbomb for a near fall. Gunther caught Kofi in the Boston Crab once more before getting the win via submission.

Result: Gunther def. Kofi Kingston on RAW

Grade: A

Lyra Valkyria was in an interview when Becky Lynch and then Liv Morgan stopped by. Liv made fun of Becky and asked Lyra if she had always been a "b*tch" before Becky showed back up behind Morgan and punched her in the face, knocking her out.

Karrion Kross was backstage and told Kofi that 'there was always time to turn things around'.

Akira Tozawa vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Chad Gable shouted orders from ringside as Akira Tozawa took control and hit a big dive. Akira ripped his shirt off and went for another dive, but Bronson Reed turned it into a Death Valley Driver. Reed followed up with the Tsunami before getting the easy win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Grade: C

Adam Pearce was backstage and said he didn't want to throw Bron Breakker into the deep end by putting him in the King of the Ring tournament. Breakker showed up and said that he would have made his opponents drown in the deep end.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark - Queen of the Ring Tournament match on WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria got some big kicks early on and sent Zoey Stark outside before dragging her back to the ring for a diving crossbody and a tornado DDT for a near fall.

Stark got a takedown and went for a dive before Valkyria countered the Z360 into the Nightwing and picked up the quick win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Zoey Stark

Grade: B

Sami Zayn vs. Otis on WWE RAW

Otis got two big takedowns right off the bat and was about to do the worm when Chad Gable got on the apron and started yelling at him.

Gable ignored him, did the worm, got the elbow drop before Gable got back on the apron, and was yelling even more.

The distraction allowed Sami Zayn to recover and sent Otis into the corner before getting the Helluva Kick for the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Otis

Gable was furious and yelled at Otis after the match before smacking him in the head. Sami came back and attacked Gable but missed the Helluva Kick as Otis dragged him away. Gable blamed Otis for the whole thing as they made their way backstage.

Grade: B-

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were talking to Braun Strowman backstage when JD McDonagh showed up and threatened Braun, telling him to stay out of Judgment Day's way.

Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai - Queen of the Ring Tournament match on RAW

Becky Lynch sent Dakota Kai outside and hit a big baseball slide before Kairi Sane ran interference, letting Kai drop Becky off the top rope. The former champ was sent into the ropes and the turnbuckles in the corner before getting a rope-assisted stomp.

Becky came back with a leg drop and got a big superplex before locking in the armbar. Kai reversed the hold into a pin attempt before Becky got the disarm-her. Kai was about to tap out, but Damage CTRL rushed the ring and broke it up, letting Lynch get the win off a DQ.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Dakota Kai via DQ

IYO SKY and Kairi Sane were still beating Becky down in the ring after the bell before Lyra Valkyria came out to make the save. Lyra and Becky took out Damage CTRL, but Liv Morgan came in from behind and sent Becky into the ringpost before running away.

Grade: B

Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. The Creed Brothers vs. AOP on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Tyler Bate kicked off the match, and JD McDonagh was tagged in early on, followed by Pete Dunne, who isolated McDonagh with the help of Tyler Bate. The Creeds tagged in and continued the double-team assault on JD before AOP came in and cleared the ring.

AOP tossed JD outside at all the others before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, The New Catch Republic got the Birminhammer, but JD broke up the pin. Dunne attacked JD and was beating him on top of the announce desk before Carlito showed up and attacked Dunne, hitting a Backstabber on the desk.

Dunne was tossed back into the ring before Finn Balor came in with the Coupe de Grace and picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. New Catch Republic, The Creed Brothers & AOP

Grade: B+

Backstage, Damian Priest spoke to Carlito and told him what he did tonight was cool. He said he should be able to take care of Rey Mysterio next week by himself since The Judgment Day doesn't like cowards.

Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov - King of the Ring Tournament match on WWE RAW

Ilja Dragunov got some big moves early, but Jey Uso kicked him off the top rope before seeing him into the announce desk with a big dive. Dragunov caught Uso with a boot to the face before missing the H-Bomb on the announce desk as Jey rolled out of the way.

Jey speared the former NXT champ over the announce desk before Dragunov got the Constantine Special in the ring. Uso came back with superkicks and got a near fall before taking a knee to the head. Dragunov got the H-Bomb but Jey got the spear and the splash before getting the win!

Result: Jey Uso def. Ilja Dragunov on RAW

After the match, Gunther got into the ring and had a staredown with Jey before RAW went off the air.

Grade: A

