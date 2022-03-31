"It's still so surreal" WWE Superstar on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame Induction

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has given his thoughts on the upcoming Hall of Fame induction of The Undertaker.

Both Mysterio and 'Taker have been two of WWE's biggest stars over the last 20 years and have faced off in the ring on a number of occasions.

During a recent Q&A with WWE UK, Rey Mysterio stated how surreal it will be to finally see The Deadman take his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame.

"His career has lasted so long and I've had the opportunity to be in the ring with him, against him and by his side, you know? And it's still so surreal that he's getting inducted. I am so happy for him because he deserves every accolade that is coming his way. He's worked hard. He's been just an incredible role model when it comes to how he represents the company. I'm very happy. He's a blessed man. He's enjoying life now, which is even better, you know? He's being a father, he's being a husband and there is nothing better for somebody like him to receive this award."

Undertaker @undertaker WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF ! ⚱️ twitter.com/WWE/status/149… Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF! ⚱️ twitter.com/WWE/status/149…

Rey Mysterio will join the entire wrestling community this Friday to celebrate the legendary career of The Undertaker as he will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by none other than Vince McMahon.

Rey Mysterio broke The Undertaker's nose during a match in 2010

Since retiring from in-ring competition, The Undertaker has begun doing more interviews out of character.

One moment that Taker recently looked back on was his match against Rey Mysterio on SmackDown in 2010.

During an Instagram Live appearance with Nine Line Apparel The Phenom revealed that Mysterio accidentally broke his nose during their match.

"I sat up and I was like, ‘Wow, I can see my nose,’ because it was over here. I grabbed my nose, I set my nose back and straightened it out the best I could, but when I got up there was three of them, and he moves fast enough as it is." Undertaker added: "I didn’t need three of him, so I figured I’d go for the one in the middle!" (H/T The Sun)

Are you excited for The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction? Do you remember when Rey Mysterio accidentally broke The Phenom's nose on SmackDown? Sound off below!

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku