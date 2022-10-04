"It is very hard to accept" - Rey Mysterio reacts to WWE Superstar saying that he hates him during RAW

Rey Mysterio has responded to his son, Dominik Mysterio, claiming that he hates him during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The veteran teamed up with AJ Styles tonight to battle Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were ringside for the match. Rey was knocked out of the ring, and Dom dared his father to strike him. Meanwhile, Rhea snuck up from behind and sent Rey into the steel steps.

AJ Styles was left to fend for himself, and Judgment Day capitalized on the numbers advantage. Balor connected with the Coup de Grace on Styles for the pinfall victory. After the match, AJ was frustrated with Rey and shoved him down to the canvas.

The 47-year-old was interviewed in a WWE Digital Exclusive backstage following this week's edition of the red brand. He spoke about AJ Styles' actions after the match and took responsibility for not being there for his partner.

"I do feel like AJ and I were on the right page going out because we were rocking and rolling. At some point, Rhea [Ripley] stuck her foot in the match, which led to Dominik stepping in and I just completely went blank. I didn't listen to my partner, he needed me there and nobody was there for him to give the tag to. So, I've been going through so much these past couple of weeks and it is very hard to accept," Mysterio said. [00:19 - 00:49]

Rey mentioned Dominik's comments during the Judgment Day promo before the match. The latter claimed he hated his father as the stable laughed in the ring.

"For my son to say that he hates me when he's been with Judgment Day for the past couple of months and I've been with him for the past 25 years. How can you even compare that? That word doesn't even belong in his vocabulary. And that hurts very much," said he. [00:51 - 01:14]

Rey Mysterio reminisces about his career before WWE

Rey Mysterio recently visited Twitter to speak about his career before joining WWE. He said he wrestled under the name "Colibri" back in the day.

Sportswear company Roots of Fight has released new merchandise featuring the name, and Rey thanked them for returning him to his roots.

"Before Rey Mysterio, I wrestled under the name Colibri. I was only 14 years old and had no idea where this amazing journey was going to take me.Thank you @rootsoffightfor taking it right back to my roots with these new drops!"

Rey's feud with The Judgment Day has been going on for several months. The group spoiled his 20th-anniversary celebration with WWE back in July. Time will tell if Rey will get revenge on the group that turned his son against him.

Are you enjoying the storyline on RAW with The Judgment Day and The Mysterios? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

