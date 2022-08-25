"Nothing that is happening on TV is real" - Rey Mysterio recalls having to break Kayfabe for his son

Rey Mysterio might be old school, but he's going to protect his family before he protects the business.

One of Mysterio's most controversial storylines took place back in 2005 when he and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero had a feud over who Dominik's real father was heading into SummerSlam.

The Master of 619 recently sat down with Fox News to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked about how Dominik handled having a father in professional wrestling, Mysterio spoke about how the storyline with Eddie Guerrero in 2005 led to problems in school for his son.

"I remember talking to one of his teachers and I know Dominik was getting harassed constantly," Rey Mysterio said. "They were a bit concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of a situation that was uncomfortable. But after one of his teachers approached him and said, 'is everyone OK at home? Are you sure, Dominik? Is there anything we can do to help?' After Dom told me that, I remember approaching the teacher and telling her as you know this is all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that is happening on TV is real. So, everything is OK no worries."

Rey Mysterio discusses his A&E's Biography: WWE Legends releasing this Sunday

The second season of the A&E's Biography: WWE Legends continues this Sunday with a special on Rey Mysterio.

When asked why he felt it was the right time to tell his story, Mysterio said he believes that he's at an important point in his career and would like younger fans to see how he got started in the business.

"I think it’s a very important part of my career right now, especially after being in this business for 32 years, being a part of WWE for 20 years. And for the fans that only know Rey Mysterio from WWE up until now they get some insight on how my career started, how old I was, the barriers I had to cross to get to where I’m at right now," Rey Mysterio said. "I think it’s very insightful and very motivational to kids that might find themselves in the same predicament that I found when I first broke in."

