"I tip my mask off" - Rey Mysterio suggests top RAW star is one of the hardest working performers in WWE

While The Miz might be one of the most hated characters in WWE history, the man behind the character, as stated by Rey Mysterio, is one of the hardest workers in the company.

The masked luchador had nothing but positive things to say about the grand slam champion, even stating that it's hard to hate him 100%.

While The Miz had a rough start fitting into the roster, he took his time and earned the respect of multiple top names in the industry. It is no secret that The Miz is one of the most driven and well-liked individuals backstage despite his on-screen persona being the mirror opposite.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mysterio joined the panel in light of his 20-year anniversary in the company. Here's what the former WWE Champion had to say about The Miz:

"He's one of those Superstars that you hate him so much but at the same time you respect him because he always puts in the work. He's probably the first guy to show up and the last guy to leave and how can you hate him at 100% when he's doing the work. I tip my mask off to Miz. He's an incredible opponent." [50:38 - 51:02]

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Rey Mysterio pinned The Miz to win the WWE Championship in 2011

After CM Punk left through the Chicago crowd with the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank in 2011, a tournament was held to crown a champion. The tournament for the vacant title boiled down to Rey Mysterio and The Miz in the finals. After a tough back-and-forth match, Mysterio connected with the 619 and a splash for the win.

The two have been feuding on and off for a while and have consistently been delivering. They recently competed in a marquee tag team match at WrestleMania, also featuring Logan Paul, who recently signed with the company.

With Rey being a reliable babyface and The Miz a trusted heel, the two are bound to cross paths again and still deliver on the big stages. They have a storied history which can be revisited at any point in time. It will be interesting to see when the two will engage in a feud again.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE's The Bump.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far