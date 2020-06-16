Rey Mysterio to return on Monday Night RAW next week

The former champion is set to make his return despite not being medically cleared!

Rey Mysterio has been out of action for around a month now.

Will Dominick be also present with him?

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will be making his return to Monday Night RAW next week. The Biggest Little Man has been out of action for around a month because of the eye injury he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio is yet to be cleared for in-ring action but is set to appear on RAW next week. He last provided an update on his injury last week when he mentioned that there was no guarantee about his in-ring future.

NEXT WEEK: The legendary @reymysterio RETURNS to #WWERaw for the first time since his gruesome eye injury at the hands of @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/wnLixsuPLh — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Rey Mysterio's son attacks Seth Rollins

Earlier in the day, it was revealed by Rey Mysterio via his Twitter account that Dominick Mysterio was on his way to the Performance Center. The former World Champion's son attacked Seth Rollins in the ring despite Murphy and Austin Theory being on the lookout.

Dominick attacked Rollins from behind while he was talking to Mysterio via a video call in the ring. Murphy and Austin Theory did try to get their hands on Dominick, but he managed to escape from the Performance Center with ease.

WWE has teased Rey Mysterio's retirement for some time now and even announced a ceremony last month. But now, it looks like he will be returning to help his son against Seth Rollins soon.