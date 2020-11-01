Rey Mysterio reveals how Eddie Guerrero helped him during their 'mask vs title' match 

In 1997, Rey Mysterio faced Eddie Guerrero in WCW's Cruiserweight division. At the time, Eddie Guerrero was the WCW Cruiserweight Champion, and to get the title match, Mysterio had to put his mask on line. During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc), Rey Mysterio talked about how Eddie Guerrero helped him during the match.

Rey Mysterio on how Eddie Guerrero helped him in WCW

Going into the match, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was nervous, as his mask was on the line. There was an idea that Rey Mysterio might be unmasked, but the decision was changed before the match. Still, going into it, Mysterio was extremely nervous and Eddie Guerrero helped him to get into the groove of things in the match.

"It's very special! On Monday, we celebrated 23 years [since] that match; it brought back a lot of memories. I knew Eddie very well. I had the opportunity to share the ring with him three or four times. The connection was already there without a doubt, because I had the opportunity to work Eddie in Mexico. We already knew our styles, but the meaning of that match and the tension going into the ring that night was on another level."

"I had the weight of having my mask taken off. The decision was changed, [but] I was nervous as hell. I asked Eddie, 'What are we going to do?' He said, 'Aw Rey, just open your ears and listen to me.' A lot of things that happened that night and the magic we created was on the fly. That's what makes it even more special."

Mysterio went on to reveal that felt that match was what helped him in his career to later win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

"Every time they ask me what's my favorite match, I like to use the world title match at WrestleMania 22 because that was a historical moment for me. But, without this match at Halloween Havoc, there probably wouldn't have been a WrestleMania 22 for me. So, this is the one that definitely gives me more pride and honor. I feel truly blessed to have been part of that event and to present this match to fans around the world. We tried to recreate that magic several times, but it just didn't happen. I think that's why this match is even more special."

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio were close friends and had several more signature matches after they both moved to WWE.