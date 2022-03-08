Rey Mysterio reveals his favorite WrestleMania moments

Rey Mysterio recently revealed his favorite WrestleMania moment. The legendary star has competed in several WrestleMania matches, so any of them would a fitting choice. But his answer dates back to one of his first major milestones in WWE.

On WWE's Twitter account, Mysterio named the triple threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22 as his answer. He claimed that it was one of his favorite matches of his career.

The match came about when Rey Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble from the number 2 spot. His time spent in the Rumble of 01:02:12 is still the longest stint by any wrestler in any one 30-man Royal Rumble. He dedicated his victory to his friend, the recently deceased Eddie Guerrero.

The Master of the 619 was set to take on World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle at The Showcase of the Immortals, but Randy Orton defeated him at No Way Out to take his title shot. On next week's SmackDown, it was announced that the match for the championship would be a triple threat contest, and Mysterio ultimately won the title.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik will take on The Miz & Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38

Dominik & Rey Mysterio will face off against The Miz and social media celebrity Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. The first father-son duo to win the Tag Team Championships together in WWE have been feuding with The Miz for about a month.

Mysterio even defeated the former WWE Champion in a match at February's Elimination Chamber premium live event. With the addition of Logan Paul to this equation, it is sure to be a marquee match at WrestleMania.

The match will be joined by Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, and Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin on WrestleMania Saturday. Here is the card for WrestleMania 38 that has been confirmed so far.

Edited by Colin Tessier

