Rey Mysterio reveals how much longer he plans to wrestle

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been engaged in a heated feud with Seth Rollins for a few months at this point and all three men were drafted over to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. The drama continued last week on SmackDown as Rollins faced his former protege, Murphy, in singles action. Following Rollins' win, Aalyah Mysterio came out to try and protect Murphy from Rollins and we could clearly see some tension between Aalyah and her brother Dominik, who followed her out.

Rey Mysterio opens up about how much longer he plans to continue wrestling

23 years ago this week one of the greatest pro wrestling matches ever happened: Rey Mysterio x Eddie Guerrero @ Halloween Havoc ‘97.



In honor of it, I spoke to the great @reymysterio about the match, his career + his love of MMA.



Great fun.



Enjoy: https://t.co/eB2QyV2Zof — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2020

Rey Mysterio is set to return from injury soon and was recently interviewed with Ariel Helwani. Rey opened up about how much longer he plans to continue wrestling. He said that his goal right now is to share the ring with his son Dominik and wants to convert his fans into fans of his son:

Well, I started saying at the age of 40 that I had one to three years left. Now I’m 45 and I’ve been taking care of my body these last couple of years, with stem cell treatments, with Cryo[therapy], with hyperbaric chambers. All the necessary things that we didn’t have back in the day, so I think that added another five years to my career so, truly blessed to still be able to go. I remember saying as well, ‘Soon as my son is in, I’m out.’ Now my son is in, I’m enjoying this moment with my son. I’m able to share the ring with him and have the fans that have been my fans, convert to become his fans so, now, I’m not really gonna say how much time I have left but, whenever it’s time, it’s gonna be time. H/T: Post Wrestling

The storyline between the Mysterios, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy looks set to continue on SmackDown. Dominik looked disgruntled with Aalyah Mysterio last week and it will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins continues to manipulate the situation.

