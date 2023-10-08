Rey Mysterio reveals 'Plan B' in case Carlito didn't show up at WWE Fastlane

The biggest return at Fastlane was that of Carlito. Before his recent comeback, he was last seen on WWE programming at Backlash in May 2023. Rey Mysterio has taken to his social media handles to let the WWE Universe know his plan in case the former United States Champion didn't show up.

At WWE Fastlane, the LWO was slated to take on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in a six-man tag team match. However, after SmackDown, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar found themselves one man short after an attack by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The match at Fastlane started as a three-on-two handicap bout, with Mysterio and Escobar missing a partner. However, Carlito ran down to the ring during the contest to side with the LWO, ensuring his team won at the show.

After the victory, the WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to reveal that the LWO would have combined forces with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton if Carlito didn't return at the event. You can view Mysterio's Instagram post below:

What did Carlito do the last time he was in a WWE ring before Fastlane?

The last time the WWE Universe saw Carlito in a WWE ring was at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. At the show, he made a surprise appearance, coming to the LWO's aid during Bad Bunny's match against Damian Priest.

He received a wild reception from Puerto Rican fans as he ran down the ramp to fend off The Judgment Day. He hit the heel faction's members with a couple of Backstabbers and spit in their faces because they weren't 'cool.'

Now that the 44-year-old is seemingly back in WWE full-time, it will be interesting to see where his story with the LWO will head. Triple H said he was excited to have the former champion back during the post-show press conference.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.