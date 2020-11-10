Rey Mysterio reveals when he plans to retire; where he wants to end his career

Rey Mysterio is a veteran WWE Superstar on the current roster and is currently a part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. Before switching brands during WWE Draft 2020, Rey Mysterio has been one of the prominent Superstars on Monday Night RAW.

Recently, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik sat down with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast on the WWE Network. During the podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about his retirement plans. He revealed that he doesn't see himself wrestling past 50, which is five years from now.

“I’ll be 45 in December. And I don’t see myself going past 50, that’s for sure. My body feels great right now. I’ve been doing new methods of therapy – STEM cells, hyperbaric chambers, cryo chambers, CBD’s, you know, a lot of things that benefit me. I think that has given me more longevity.”

In his 30-long career, Rey Mysterio has wrestled for several promotions, including WCW, AAA, Lucha Underground, and also NJPW. Yet, he is best known for his multiple runs in WWE. On being asked if he wants to retire in WWE, the master of the 619 mentioned that he's always had plans to end his career with WWE.

“Definitely, yes,” he replied on if he wants to retire in WWE. “Once you enter here, you can’t go any higher than this. This is where I’ve always envisioned myself finishing my career.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Rey Mysterio in WWE recently

Rey Mysterio has had quite an eventful year in WWE. After getting thrown off the WWE Headquarters (in Kayfabe) by King Corbin at WWE Money in the Bank, Rey Mysterio got into a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The feud soon became highly personal, with Rey Mysterio's entire family getting involved.

SummerSlam 2020 saw the in-ring debut of Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, who lost to Seth Rollins. Everyone involved in the storyline was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown at WWE Draft 2020, where things took an unexpected turn. Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah has started an on-screen relationship with Murphy, who helped Seth Rollins in his feud with the Mysterios.

It is to be seen where this angle heads to on SmackDown and how long WWE plans to stretch this storyline. As for Rey Mysterio, he continues to impress and surprise fans even at the age of 45.