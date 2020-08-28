Rey Mysterio reveals why he told Dominik to legitimately hit Seth Rollins on WWE RAW 

Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio, has been in a feud with Seth Rollins for a long time now. On WWE RAW and during their matches on pay-per-view, all three of them have put on an excellent show whenever it was required of them. Dominik Mysterio is only starting his wrestling career and made an enormous debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced Seth Rollin in a losing effort.

Recently, Rey Mysterio was on 'Keeping it 100' with Konnan (h/t Fightful), and there he talked about the WWE brawls that Dominik had with Seth Rollins and what he advised his son to do when it came to fighting Rollins in the ring.

Rey Mysterio admits that he told Dominik to hit Seth Rollins hard on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio got his own form of revenge for his father's loss to Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules. Dominik used a kendo stick to beat up Seth Rollins. This happened two weeks in a row and it looked like Dominik did not hold back at all, with Rollins left with welts. Rey Mysterio revealed that he had told his son, Dominik, to really swing for the fences when it came to hitting Seth Rollins. However, he also warned him that Seth Rollins would come back at him equally hard.

"When Dominik had to lay it in, he laid it in. I told him, 'You make sure you hit for the fences, swing, swing, swing,' and he did. When he did, two weeks consecutively, I told him, 'Get ready because eventually, it's gonna come back. That's the nature of the business. You hit, and however you hit, it's gonna come back.' It came back. We build a tolerance for our bodies to take that beating on a day to day basis."

That's exactly what happened, with Seth Rollins and Murphy laying out Dominik and tying him up in the ropes before pelting him with kendo sticks over 30 times. The result was that Dominik was covered in bruises, but he did manage to get healed and put on an excellent match at WWE SummerSlam.