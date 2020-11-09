Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah receives high praise

Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio continues to impress backstage staff and top brass officials in the WWE, including Vince McMahon himself, according to reports from WrestlingNews.co.

A source close to the WWE confirmed that fans can expect to see more of Aalyah Mysterio on WWE programming, as she continues to impress week in and week out on the show. Vince McMahon, for one, is extremely impressed by her work, as her segments continue to bring in the views.

Her segment on WWE RAW where she ran out to protect Murphy had, at the time, around 1.5 million views. Her segment with Seth Rollins where her text messages to Murphy were revealed was in the 1.9 million range, and many more of her segments have surpassed two million views.

In fact, with the numbers she is bringing in, the source believes that Rey Mysterio's daughter may be in-line for a full-time contract from Vince McMahon.

"Don’t be surprised if Vince offers her a full-time contract. He sees star potential in her. Don’t be surprised if Vince offers her a full-time contract. He sees star potential in her. She’s great to work with. She’s eager to learn and if she wants to pursue a career here or anywhere in the entertainment world then I think she will be successful." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Vince McMahon was surprised by the potential of both of Rey Mysterio's children

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio was someone Vince McMahon was sure had potential. However, reports suggest that Vince was caught completely off guard by Aalyah Mysterio's talent.

This is definitely something for Rey Mysterio to be proud of, especially when you consider that his daughter has not even gone through the WWE Performance Center.

"Think about this. She hasn’t trained at the PC and she has no prior acting experience. We knew Dominik had the potential to be great but I think Vince got caught by surprise because he was not expecting to see potential out of both of Rey’s kids." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Advertisement

Currently, Rey Mysterio's daughter is embroiled in a storyline with Murphy. The most recent episode of SmackDown saw her get upset with Murphy, after he helpted Seth Rollins beat Otis to become a member of SmackDown's Survivor Series team. However, it is believed that she is likely to stick around even when this story comes to an end.

It is needless to say, that Rey Mysterio has introduced the WWE Universe not just to his family, but also to two potential future WWE Superstars in Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio.